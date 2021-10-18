Sky win their first WNBA title after explosive fourth quarter, by Sun-Times’ Annie Costabile AND BREAKING: Colin Powell dies from Covid complications, by POLITICO’s David Cohen and Quint Forgey SCOOP: Washington Democrats are worried the Illinois General Assembly’s draft map doesn’t go far enough to protect House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s majority — and by late Friday an alternative map was floated that is even more partisan and could leave Republicans with just two seats.