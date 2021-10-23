NCAA Division II College Football: Javelinas top Western New Mexico on the road
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Tramel's ScissorTales: OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders is the last Spencer standing in college football
DC Comics changes Superman’s motto, replaces ‘the American way’
Man with ties to extremist group sentenced on weapons charge
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Williamstown dealt second loss by Fort Frye
Prince Charles warns of narrow window to face climate change
Kenova Pumpkin House illuminates the Tri-State
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Frost Advisory – Then Gale Warnings
Here’s Why Some In Maryland Want To Secede And Join West Virginia
Completion of Government St. Diet Project includes new roundabout, bike lanes
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Frost Advisory – Then Gale Warnings
Here’s Why Some In Maryland Want To Secede And Join West Virginia
Completion of Government St. Diet Project includes new roundabout, bike lanes
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
First Warning Forecast | Fall comes out swinging this week
This Week in West Virginia History: Oct. 24-30
Maryland vs Minnesota Prediction, Game Preview
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
NCAA Division II College Football: Javelinas top Western New Mexico on the road
Len Hayward, Caller-Times - Corpus Christi Caller-Times on MSN.com
10/23/21
Join the Community
shares
The Texas A&M-Kingsville football team held off Western New Mexico to win its second straight game as it returned to Lone Star Conference play.
Read Full Story on caller.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
New Mexico State enters C-USA realignment rumors as UTEP affirms place in league
Broncos prevail over Aztec in OT thriller; Farmington and Bloomfield dominate opponents
Stunner! Lobos knock off 20-point favorite Wyoming
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL