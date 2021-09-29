ND Lawmakers to decide on subdivisions Wednesday
ND Lawmakers to decide on subdivisions Wednesday
Jacob Notermann - KFYR TV on MSN.com
9/29/21
After much debate and some reluctance among themselves, North Dakota lawmakers will soon decide on a plan to subdivide one of North Dakota’s legislative districts.
