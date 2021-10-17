Neighbors react to situation leading to police shooting in west Springfield
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
The Geeky Weekly: Everything Hollywood Gets Wrong About Washington, DC
24 Silver Spring Runners Are Competing In The Boston Marathon
Baltimore argues Catholic group's rally could bring violence
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Mexican Chain 'Pink Taco' Is Launching First DC Location
6 Best Spots to Grab a Cinnamon Roll in Maryland
Where to Get a Pumpkin Spice Latte in Maryland (That's Not Just Starbucks)
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
5 of the Most Haunted Places in DC
Maryland Mansions: An Epic Cambridge Lodge for $5.4M
Our Marylanders Then: Edgar Allan Poe
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Smithsonian Conservation Institute Announces Birth of 5 Cheetah Cubs
National Park Service Announces New Bike Lane at National Mall
Wayward Zebra Found Dead in Illegal Snare Trap in Maryland
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
National Park Service Announces New Bike Lane at National Mall
Follow the 'Trail of Jack-O-Lanterns' for All-Ages Halloween Fun at This Maryland Petting Zoo
Christmas Village Returning to Baltimore Inner Harbor
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Neighbors react to situation leading to police shooting in west Springfield
Liam Garrity - KY3 on MSN.com
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
A suspect accused of firing shots at an officer, then holding a man at gunpoint Sunday afternoon is now hospitalized after he was shot by police in west Springfield.
Read Full Story on ky3.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'It has been an honor': Regional superintendent of schools retiring effective Sept. 30
First ETF linked to Bitcoin is set to make its debut
The Red Sox are obsessed with the inferior version of Robyn's classic 'Dancing on My Own'
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL