Netflix's 'Britney vs. Spears' provides a thorough — somewhat invasive — look into Spears' ongoing controversies
Netflix's 'Britney vs. Spears' provides a thorough — somewhat invasive — look into Spears' ongoing controversies
Elenia Henry - The Kansas State Collegian
10/7/21
Join the Community
shares
The new Netflix documentary discusses Spear's decline in mental health regarding her public legal battle with her father.
Read Full Story on kstatecollegian.com
