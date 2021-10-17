Netflix's Midnight Mass: The ending explained and all your questions answered
Netflix's Midnight Mass: The ending explained and all your questions answered
Jennifer Bisset - CNET
10/17/21
Is Father Paul the devil? Is there a season 2? Let's dive into the supernatural mystery's biggest questions and Easter eggs.
Read Full Story on cnet.com
