New Arizona audit review shows Cyber Ninjas' ballot count off by 312K
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
7th Time's The Charm: Bella DeNapoli's Journey To 'The Voice'
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Long Island weather: Overcast, windy Columbus Day with highs in the 70s
West Islip Area Prep Sports Coming Up This Week
Gianna Amendola, Rocky Point girls soccer get offense going in victory over Miller Place
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Long Islanders longing to connect, start here
Long Island weather: Overcast, windy Columbus Day with highs in the 70s
The MLB Is Testing Ways to Fix Baseball’s Boredom Problem
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
The MLB Is Testing Ways to Fix Baseball’s Boredom Problem
West Islip Area Prep Sports Coming Up This Week
Banned in the 1920s, a University of Chicago grad’s fiery feminist memoir has been reissued, making it widely available for the 1st time
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New Arizona audit review shows Cyber Ninjas' ballot count off by 312K
Robert Anglen, The Arizona Republic - The Arizona Republic
10/12/21
Join the Community
shares
The Cyber Ninjas' hand count of ballots in Maricopa County is off by more than 312K, according to an analysis of newly released Arizona Senate records.
Read Full Story on azcentral.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Do You Really Need to Rake Up Those Leaves?
Hallmark's Christmas Movie Schedule Released
What Is a Life-Saving Divorce?
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL