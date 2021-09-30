New coach Katie Jansson 'not worried about the past,' looks to rebrand Drexel softball
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Disturbing details emerge from UFC star Jon Jones’ latest arrest
Meow Wolf Denver Location to Open This Fall
Things Are Heating Up on 'The Bachelorette'—Here's the Season 16, Episode 2 Recap
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Sun-News Spotlight: Isabella Barrera, Las Cruces High volleyball
General Mills Releases 'Buddy the Elf' Cereal
There's an Actual Scientific Way to Perfectly Melt Cheese on Toast
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Law and Order: Sheriff, Socorro PD blotter
Virus wanes but hospitals nearly full
Pac-12 stock report: Loaded basketball schedule, QB recruiting, UCLA’s gesture, Arizona’s tryouts, Oregon’s NIL assist and more
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Law and Order: Sheriff, Socorro PD blotter
Trinity Site reopens this weekend
Business briefs: Capelle to manage Brackish Groundwater National Desalination Research Facility
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
299 evacuees from Afghanistan destined for NM resettlement
Help Village of Columbus celebrate Founder's Day on Saturday
Pac-12 stock report: Loaded basketball schedule, QB recruiting, UCLA’s gesture, Arizona’s tryouts, Oregon’s NIL assist and more
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New coach Katie Jansson 'not worried about the past,' looks to rebrand Drexel softball
Ariel Simpson - Philadelphia Inquirer on MSN.com
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
The program has moved on from an ugly era, turning to Jansson, whose "positive energy" has already made an impact.
Read Full Story on inquirer.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Severe traffic delays expected on I-80 West at Delaware Water Gap Bridge toll plaza
Nations Lending Hires Christopher Patille to Lead New Delaware Branch
The Many Saints Of Newark's Corey Stoll Details The Making Of Uncle Junior In The Sopranos Prequel - Exclusive Interview
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL