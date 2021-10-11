New COVID-19 cases fall 7.2% in Worcester County; Mass. cases fall 8.2%
New COVID-19 cases fall 7.2% in Worcester County; Mass. cases fall 8.2%
Mike Stucka - The Milford Daily News
10/11/21
Massachusetts reported 9,886 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 8.2% from the previous week
