New details reveal what happened moments before deadly shooting on 'Rust' set
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Cafe Opens In Fairfield, With A Focus On Plant-Based Food
The TCI is not the right way to reduce emissions
Fairfield Girl Scout Creates Virtual Tour Of Wildlife Sanctuary
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
With Black homeownership low in CT, new programs aim to remove barriers
'Rather get COVID now': Why CT doctors say patient outcomes have changed
Jill Vergara Running For Fairfield RTM District 7
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
With Black homeownership low in CT, new programs aim to remove barriers
'Rather get COVID now': Why CT doctors say patient outcomes have changed
Jill Vergara Running For Fairfield RTM District 7
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
She grew up in Hamden. Now Zakiya Dalila Harris is author of the bestseller 'The Other Black Girl'
Two Fairfield Town Council seats up for election in November
Fairfield men focused on NCAA Tournament slot. It will take 10 more points.
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New details reveal what happened moments before deadly shooting on 'Rust' set
TodayShow - Today on MSN.com
10/25/21
Join the Community
shares
A search warrant has shed more light on the sequence of events that led to Alec Baldwin firing a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
Read Full Story on today.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
'Justice' on new details in Alec Baldwin prop gun shooting
Lobos look like they will change things up
Santa Fe boys take top seed in Class 5A
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL