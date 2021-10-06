New Hampshire lawmaker made the absurd claim that COVID-19 vaccines contain a 'living organism with tentacles'
Thomas Colson - YAHOO!News
10/6/21
Rep. Ken Weyler circulated a document claiming "unknown, octopus-like creatures are being injected into millions of children."
