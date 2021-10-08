New Jersey Devils Sign Frederik Gauthier to Two Way Deal for One Season
New Jersey Devils Sign Frederik Gauthier to Two Way Deal for One Season
John Fischer - All About The Jersey on MSN.com
10/8/21
This afternoon, the New Jersey Devils announced they signed center Frederik Gauthier to a one season, two-way contract. This quick post goes over the signing.
Read Full Story on allaboutthejersey.com
