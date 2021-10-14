New race ratings show top House battleground remains in Maine
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on Monday, October 25
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Trump Supporters at Iowa Rally See 'Civil War Coming,' Say He Will 'Save the World'
Locally-owned businesses fill up empty spaces at Kennedy Mall in Dubuque
Dubuque School Board resumes discussion on mask mandate in local schools
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Holy Family Catholic Schools receives grant to expand childcare options in Dubuque
'A family of three, not four': Stevens family remembers their son as verdict is given
Things to do in Iowa City this weekend include Queer Horror Festival at University of Iowa
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
U.S. Sen Chuck Grassley says he didn't know about Deere strike, isn't familiar with the issues
John Deere workers are on strike. Here's why and what led to the UAW decision
A look at Thursday’s conference cross country meets
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
WATCH NOW: John Reeler, Mason City barber
'A family of three, not four': Stevens family remembers their son as verdict is given
Mary L. Saylor
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New race ratings show top House battleground remains in Maine
Herb Jackson - Roll Call
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
The race for Maine’s 2nd District is a Toss-up as Democrat Jared Golden defends a seat that Trump won by 6 points.
Read Full Story on rollcall.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Convicted murderer, 55, dies at the Maine State Prison
Building the perfect point guard from 75 greatest peaks list
Three Things to Know: LAL at SAC, Preseason Game No. 6
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL