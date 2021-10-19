New site sought for much larger Rochester District Court; NH OKs $1.16 million for planning
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Louisiana vs. Arkansas State line, picks: Advanced computer college football model releases selections for Sun Belt matchup
Find out what hot sauce brand is Arkansas’ favorite
UL not letting their guard down against Arkansas State
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Governor Hutchinson changes to quarantine protocol for students
Close contact guidelines change for K-12 schools
Meet NW Arkansas' crochet-wearing, dancing TikTok family
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
UAFS assisting former Vista College students, following abrupt school closure
Desert Hot Springs takes action on vacant commercial buildings
Olympic flame arrives in Beijing amid boycott calls
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Desert Hot Springs takes action on vacant commercial buildings
New changeable message signs will warn Desert Hot Springs residents about road closures
Coastal’s Likely, McCall garner midseason All-America recognition
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Silkroad Joins Forces With FreshGrass Foundation For THE AMERICAN RAILROAD
Ainias Smith continues to be A&M's 'Mr. Everything'
Invest Fort Smith event set for UAFS, to include student competition
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New site sought for much larger Rochester District Court; NH OKs $1.16 million for planning
Karen Dandurant, Foster's Daily Democrat - Foster's Daily Democrat
10/19/21
Join the Community
shares
The $1.161 million will be for the design and engineering of a new Rochester District Court, more than twice the size of the current historic building.
Read Full Story on fosters.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Retired U.S. Rep. Bill Zeliff of New Hampshire, who probed Waco siege, dies at 85
Our Turn: A stronger individual market in NH
Property taxes front and center in Dover City Council candidates forum
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL