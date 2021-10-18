New York City to remove Thomas Jefferson statue from City Hall
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Mayors denounce flier urging residents to unite church’s sale, potential influx of Orthodox Jews
Report: Lakewood school bus struck by vehicle running stop sign, third crash in a month
‘This is in our DNA.’ How Sikh Americans advocate for solidarity while campaigning against hate crimes, prejudices
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Manchester: See This Week's Upcoming Events In The Area
RWJBarnabas system fires 118 employees for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Reliance Global Group Announces Successful Launch of 5MinuteInsure.com in Indiana
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Manchester: See This Week's Upcoming Events In The Area
As No. 1 Rumson-Fair Haven hosts No. 2 Red Bank Catholic, a look at their amazing football rivalry
Ex-NBA star from N.J. makes college golf debut
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
New York City to remove Thomas Jefferson statue from City Hall
Sarah Polus - The Hill on MSN.com
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
A New York City commission on Monday voted to remove a statue of Thomas Jefferson from City Hall, reports ABC 7
Read Full Story on thehill.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
NY Democratic chair Jay Jacobs faces criticism for David Duke analogy
NYS Dem chief references KKK leader David Duke while discussing Buffalo mayoral race
New York Democratic Chair Jay Jacobs references David Duke in India Walton rebuke
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL