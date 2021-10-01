Nick Brown confirmed by Senate as new U.S. attorney in Western Washington
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
35 Years Ago: The Anatomy of the UK upset over Florida in Lexington
Today's lesson: [REDACTED]. Is the GOP using critical race theory to ban discussions on race?
LOOK: USC basketball releases full 2021-22 schedule
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Kentucky vs. Florida football: 3 things to know before picking the game
Second defendant acquitted in brutal murder of 61-year-old Kentucky grandmother
Lexington city leaders hold special meeting to deliberate on American Rescue Plan proposals
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Lexington restaurant owner reduces hours due to hiring crisis
PMFL: Mike Brown does a guest turn as a PMFL writer
Kentucky vs. Florida football: 3 things to know before picking the game
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
10 players to watch for in Florida's matchup against Kentucky
Michigan State defense's next test: Find a way to ground Western Kentucky's air attack
Kentucky governor files paperwork for reelection run in 2023
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
PMFL: Mike Brown does a guest turn as a PMFL writer
Here's what CBS Sports predicts for Florida at Kentucky on Saturday
The return of the fall champions
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Nick Brown confirmed by Senate as new U.S. attorney in Western Washington
Nick Brown confirmed by Senate as new U.S. attorney in Western Washington - Seattle Times
10/1/21
Join the Community
shares
Nick Brown, a former federal prosecutor and civil litigator who served as counsel to Gov. Jay Inslee, has been confirmed as the first Black U.S. Attorney in Washington
Read Full Story on seattletimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Columbia Banking System Announces Completion of Acquisition of Bank of Commerce Holdings
Puyallup Tribe Buys Ruston Way Properties
EHealth Names Lincoln Financial CFO: Personnel Moves
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL