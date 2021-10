No. 11 Ohio State vs. Rutgers free live stream: How to watch, TV, odds

No. 11 Ohio State returns to Big Ten play on Saturday afternoon when it travels to face former OSU defensive coordinator Greg Schiano and Rutgers. Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free 7-day trial) and Hulu Live TV (free trial).