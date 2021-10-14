No. 7 Baylor proves strength against Kansas
No. 7 Baylor proves strength against Kansas
Jack McGarr | @mcgarr_jack - The University Daily Kansan
10/14/21
Kansas volleyball could not pull off the upset against No. 7 Baylor, losing 3-1. The Jayhawks have now lost four straight games.
Read Full Story on kansan.com
