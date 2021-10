No. 9 Michigan yet to trail in a game with Huskers up next

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (ABC). Line: Michigan by 3 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Michigan leads 5-4-1. WHAT’S AT STAKE? Michigan looks to keep its roll going with a defense yet to give up more than 17 points and the confidence it can achieve championship goals after falling short in previous seasons under Jim Harbaugh.