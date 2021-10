No injuries after vehicle catches fire on the turnpike in Scarborough

A dump truck caught fire in Scarborough on Thursday, Oct. 21. At approximately 7:15 a.m,. a 2008 Peterbilt dump truck owned by MCC LLC of Buxton, caught fire as it was traveling on the Maine State Turnpike on I-95 southbound in the area of mile marker 42 in Scarborough,