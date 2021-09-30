North Carolina crossing guard celebrates 100th birthday
North Carolina crossing guard celebrates 100th birthday
Associated Press - WWAY TV
9/30/21
A North Carolina man who reached his 100th birthday has been celebrated by the elementary school students he helps get through morning traffic and safely to class.
Read Full Story on wwaytv3.com
