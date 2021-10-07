North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Says Guns Are a Gift From God
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson Says Guns Are a Gift From God
Kyle Mantyla - Right Wing Watch
10/7/21
Last week, we published a piece about a speech delivered by North Carolina’s Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson at a right-wing Christian conference in
Read Full Story on rightwingwatch.org
