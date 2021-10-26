NWS confirms two more tornadoes from Sunday in NW Missouri, NE Kansas
NWS confirms two more tornadoes from Sunday in NW Missouri, NE Kansas
Makenzie Koch - KSNT
10/26/21
The National Weather Service confirmed two more tornadoes occurred Sunday in Caldwell County, Missouri, and Doniphan County, Kansas.
Read Full Story on fox4kc.com
