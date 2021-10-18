NY Democratic chair Jay Jacobs faces criticism for David Duke analogy
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
It's a Yard Sale: Huskies Once Again Choose Running Back by Committee
Hammer Time: Oregon State’s Jack Colletto thrives in multiple roles, teammate calls him ‘best football player on the team’
Rewinding Oregon State Beavers’ 27-24 victory against Washington Huskies
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Oregon's Vaccine Mandate Is Likely To Cause Longer Waits For Health Care
Corvallis council bats around shelter issues
Leprosy seen in wild chimpanzees for the first time
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Oregon's Vaccine Mandate Is Likely To Cause Longer Waits For Health Care
Cameron Rising has offense cooking as Utah visits Oregon State
Corvallis council bats around shelter issues
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Oregon's Vaccine Mandate Is Likely To Cause Longer Waits For Health Care
Cameron Rising has offense cooking as Utah visits Oregon State
Study yields insights into the ecology of fishing jaguars, including rare social interactions
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
NY Democratic chair Jay Jacobs faces criticism for David Duke analogy
Jon Campbell, Democrat and Chronicle - Democrat and Chronicle on MSN.com
10/18/21
Join the Community
shares
The head of the state Democratic Party made the remark in a television interview Monday about the Buffalo mayor's race.
Read Full Story on democratandchronicle.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
NFL DFS, Bills vs. Titans: Top DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Monday Night Football
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Open Home Slate Against Islanders
'A-rod sucks!' Red Sox fans troll ex-Yankees star outside Fenway Park after ALCS Game 3 ... and he loved every minute of it
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL