Nye County diesel tax proposal set for 2022 ballot
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
'Tom McCleod slept here': The mysterious case of a sign on the California I-5 between SF and LA
California grassroots group launches ads to back West Virginians in opposing Manchin's amnesty actions
What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Fantasy Island’ on Fox; California Governor Recall KTLA, Spectrum News 1
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
San Jose formally apologizes for the arson of its Chinatown more than a century ago
Watch now: St. Paul's new pastor came to the ministry as a second career
Enemy Confidential: Seahawks Open NFC West Play Against Healthy, Physical 49ers
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Long Beach: Police seek to identify man suspected in series of at least 8 sexual batteries
SF Giants make flurry of roster moves ahead of matchup with Madison Bumgarner
Watch now: St. Paul's new pastor came to the ministry as a second career
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
'Plea for help' from Redding's Mercy hospital due to COVID-19 surge brings National Guard
Judge rejects San Jose’s bid to throw out police brutality lawsuit
San Jose formally apologizes for the arson of its Chinatown more than a century ago
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
'We have to be what we want': The Dinah returns this weekend for 30th anniversary
Long Beach Poly WR Jason Robinson commits to USC as a sophomore to honor grandfather
San Jose apologizes over 1887 Chinatown destruction, racism against Chinese community
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Nye County diesel tax proposal set for 2022 ballot
Robin Hebrock - Pahrump Valley Times
9/30/21
Join the Community
shares
After hosting a series of workshops geared toward gleaning the public’s opinion on a proposal to implement a five-cent Nye County diesel tax, officials with the Nye County Public Works
Read Full Story on pvtimes.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Vegas Golden Knights helping to grow the game of hockey in Southern Nevada
School officials brace for new TikTok challenge to slap a staff member
Power Outage + Flu Shot Drive-Through + Residents Leaving Reno
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL