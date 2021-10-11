Obituary: Shields, Cecil Ronald
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Ruthie Thompson, trailblazing Disney animator, dead at 111
After a rush of attention, what next for Black-owned brands?
Racist comment made by Raiders coach Jon Gruden in 2011 email draws rebuke from NFL
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Zendaya makes rare comments about her Spider-Man beau Tom Holland
Despite plenty of practice, still learning how to un-parent
R.I.P. Ruthie Tompson, Disney Legend who worked on Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Posts Falsely Claim California Ports Backlog Has Been Done Intentionally
U.S. bishops to vote for treasurer-elect, five committee chairmen-elect
Harborside Announces Planned Commercial-Scale Renewable Energy Microgrid Project at Salinas Production Campus
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Posts Falsely Claim California Ports Backlog Has Been Done Intentionally
Ruthie Thompson, trailblazing Disney animator, dead at 111
THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Comes to Keller Auditorium, November 16
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Obituary: Shields, Cecil Ronald
Phillip Hickman - TheNewsCenter
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
Cecil Ronald Shields, 94 of Parkersburg passed into his Heavenly reward surrounded by his family on October 9, 2021
Read Full Story on wtap.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Gasoline prices continue to creep upward in West Virginia
WVU men's basketball tips off Friday
Coach Flynn heads into the PWCA Hall of Fame
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL