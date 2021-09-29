OfferUp sale ends in armed robbery of Vancouver teen
OfferUp sale ends in armed robbery of Vancouver teen
Elise Haas - KOIN 6
9/29/21
Vancouver police are investigating an armed robbery after a teen was held at gunpoint while trying to sell a motorcycle.
Read Full Story on koin.com
