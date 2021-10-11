Office of State Treasurer returns $1 million in unclaimed property
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
What is the SEC’s oldest rivalry in football?
5 burning questions and a prediction with a Georgia reporter
Basketball Recruit Josh Reed Commits to Cincinnati
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
LEADING OFF: Braves make their pitch to close out Brewers
ESPN picks one flaw for Georgia — and it’s a stretch
New ads feature unvaccinated Americans who got COVID-19
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Locally owned Animal Farm opens and awakens Columbus culture
ESPN picks one flaw for Georgia — and it’s a stretch
New ads feature unvaccinated Americans who got COVID-19
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Tony-Winner Shuler Hensley Named City Springs Theatre Company's Artistic Director
Indigenous Peoples Day marked with celebrations, protests
Locally owned Animal Farm opens and awakens Columbus culture
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Tony-Winner Shuler Hensley Named City Springs Theatre Company's Artistic Director
Locally owned Animal Farm opens and awakens Columbus culture
Atlanta among most dangerous cities for birds crashing into buildings
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Office of State Treasurer returns $1 million in unclaimed property
Christian Meffert - 12WBOY
10/11/21
Join the Community
shares
State Treasurer Riley Moore announced that his Office’s Unclaimed Property Division returned more than $1 million in unclaimed properties during the month of September. A
Read Full Story on wboy.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Legislature Favoring a North-South Congressional Redraw As Redistricting Efforts Continue
If you saw West Virginia Northern taped off this morning, it's not as bad as it looks
Red Cross enters third week of emergency blood shortage
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL