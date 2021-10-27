Ohio doctor expresses relief after FDA recommends Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Historic Game in the Rock Comes at a Good Time for Ailing Hogs
Judge will allow video evidence seized in Josh Duggar child pornography case
Captain Kirk Beamed Up; Oh My Gourd!! – Hot Topics
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Ole Miss/Auburn preview:
Backyard Universe: Sun and moon highlight November skies in the Fayetteville area
Arkansas Where Expected Heading into Bye Week
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Second man arrested in homicide outside Fayetteville restaurant
Jefferson Named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2021
Northwest Arkansas schools experiencing bus driver shortage
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care opens in Bella Vista
Ole Miss/Auburn preview:
Jefferson Named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2021
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Pryor Center to Host Carl Smith and Stephen Luoni in Upcoming Lectures
Northwest Arkansas schools experiencing bus driver shortage
U of A's Hill Records Hosts Free Nov. 9 Artist Showcase at George's Majestic
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Ohio doctor expresses relief after FDA recommends Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11
Steven Albritton - WLWT on MSN.com
10/27/21
Join the Community
shares
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisory panel has voted to allow emergency use authorization of Pfizer's shot in kids ages 5 to 11.
Read Full Story on wlwt.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Tippecanoe County middle school teacher named Indiana's Teacher of the Year
13-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Indiana Woman During Home Invasion
Mason City's Carter Thomas commits to D-II Wayne State baseball
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL