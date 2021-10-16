Ohio reports fewer than 5,000 COVID-19 cases as state continues to see decline
Ohio reports fewer than 5,000 COVID-19 cases as state continues to see decline
Kristen Spicker - Dayton Daily News
10/16/21
Join the Community
shares
The state reported 4,937 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the Ohio Department of Health. A week ago, Ohio reported 6,651 daily COVID cases.
Read Full Story on daytondailynews.com
