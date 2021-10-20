Ohio State football gets commitment from in-state 2022 offensive lineman Avery Henry
Ohio State football gets commitment from in-state 2022 offensive lineman Avery Henry
Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch - Columbus Dispatch on MSN.com
10/20/21
Ohio State picked up a verbal commitment from three-star offensive tackle Avery Henry only two days after extending a scholarship offer.
