Oklahoma's winter could be brutal, according to the Farmer's Almanac predictions
Oklahoma's winter could be brutal, according to the Farmer's Almanac predictions
Jack Money, The Oklahoman - The Oklahoman on MSN.com
10/2/21
Past trends and current predictions show Oklahomans can expect this winter's weather to be a little on the colder side with a little less moisture.
