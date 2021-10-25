Olmsted Medical Center employees want chance to choose
Olmsted Medical Center employees want chance to choose
Kamie Roesler - KTTC
10/25/21
Several Olmsted Medical Center employees gathered Monday to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Many are just asking for a chance to choose.
