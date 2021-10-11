On-the-ground experience teaches students about geology
On-the-ground experience teaches students about geology
University of Miami - Miami
10/11/21
University of Miami undergraduates spent a month last summer in Utah and Wyoming tracing the origins of North America through some of its most beautiful topography.
