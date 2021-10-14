Opelousas man arrested for alleged armed robbery of woman in bank parking lot
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Novi City Council Election 2021: Six candidates talk priorities, infrastructure, more
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Work underway on new £9.1million vehicle workshop and depot in Washington
Saints Week 6 Power Rankings: New Orleans takes positive note heading into Week 6 bye
Letter to the editor: Sounds of silence
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
FLASH FRIDAY: Georgetown Prof Has a Thing For Exchanges
Officials seek cause of Taiwan building fire that killed 46
Work underway on new £9.1million vehicle workshop and depot in Washington
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Letter to the editor: Sounds of silence
US asks Tesla why it didn’t recall Autopilot driving system
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Opelousas man arrested for alleged armed robbery of woman in bank parking lot
Mark Rigsby - KLFY
10/14/21
Join the Community
shares
A man is in custody for allegedly robbing a woman at gunpoint in an Opelousas bank parking lot. Willie Miller, 48, of Opelousas, is charged with armed robbery.
Read Full Story on klfy.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Louisiana looks to suspend school ranking letter grades this year
A former governor was buried in Louisiana. Against family wishes, his wife moved his body and had it cremated
Two arrested after band equipment stolen from Destrehan High School is found in Mississippi
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL