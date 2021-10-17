Opinion: Florida's failure to play up to own standard makes it No. 1 on Week 7 Misery Index
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
Weather Eye: We’re catching up in rainfall but have a long way to go
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Weather Eye: We’re catching up in rainfall but have a long way to go
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Opinion: Florida's failure to play up to own standard makes it No. 1 on Week 7 Misery Index
Dan Wolken, USA TODAY - USA Today
10/17/21
Join the Community
shares
Florida coach Dan Mullen isn't on the hot seat yet, but clear issues are holding the Gators back and have produced a dud of a 2021 season.
Read Full Story on usatoday.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Florida Flop: Sunshine State falls out of the AP Top 25
A Florida school says students who get vaxxed must stay home for 30 days due to unfounded claim that they'll infect others
New expansion plan for IC37 Class
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL