Opinion: Tony Dungy, Mike Tirico should have known better when supporting Jon Gruden
Opinion: Tony Dungy, Mike Tirico should have known better when supporting Jon Gruden
Dan Wolken, USA TODAY - Des Moines Register
10/12/21
Tony Dungy and Mike Tirico came to Jon Gruden's defense on Sunday. The next day the Raiders coach resigned after more disturbing emails went public.
