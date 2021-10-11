Opioid overdoses spiked 55% in Nevada last year, state says
Opioid overdoses spiked 55% in Nevada last year, state says
by Robert Davis, The Center Square contributor - Washington Examiner
10/11/21
Opioid overdoses in Nevada grew by 55% and accounted for 788 total deaths in 2020, according to a state report.
Read Full Story on washingtonexaminer.com
