Oregon reports 24 more COVID-19 related deaths, one from Crook County; 1,237 new cases
Oregon reports 24 more COVID-19 related deaths, one from Crook County; 1,237 new cases
KTVZ news sources - KTVZ
10/15/21
There are 24 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,141, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.
Read Full Story on ktvz.com
