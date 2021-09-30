OSBI continues search for missing 60-year-old Oklahoma woman, new lead developed
OSBI continues search for missing 60-year-old Oklahoma woman, new lead developed
Brya Berry/KFOR - Oklahoma's News
9/30/21
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has released a new lead in the search for missing 60-year-old Cathy James.
Read Full Story on kfor.com
