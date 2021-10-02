OU vs. Kansas State football: Live score updates, observations for Sooners-Wildcats
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Sherri Saum Kids
New Mexico toddler’s ‘business in the front, party in the back’ style competes in USA Mullet Championship
Disturbing details emerge from UFC star Jon Jones’ latest arrest
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Watch New Mexico vs. Air Force: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
Sports Desk: Damian Gallegos having a football season to remember
March For Abortion Justice planned Saturday in front of Las Cruces City Hall
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Richard Munn retires from Otero County Road Department after 38 years
Tips for prepping trees and shrubs for winter in New Mexico
100% Otero job training: Helping open opportunities through skill building
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
New social studies standards open for comment: Carlsbad school board requests more time
After one of the driest years on record, it will take multiple years for some states to recover
Less property crime, more aggravated assaults. Here's our review of 30 year's worth of Las Cruces crime data.
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
After one of the driest years on record, it will take multiple years for some states to recover
Football Friday Night – Week 7
FLC soccer teams notch wins
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
OU vs. Kansas State football: Live score updates, observations for Sooners-Wildcats
Ryan Aber, The Oklahoman - The Oklahoman
10/2/21
Join the Community
shares
The Oklahoma Sooners travel to face Kansas State in Week 5 of the college football season. Here's everything you need to know:
Read Full Story on oklahoman.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
Chiefs at Eagles odds, picks: Point spread, total, player props, trends for Week 4 matchup
Don't Panic: The Chiefs Can Hit the Reset Button on Sunday
How to Watch Oklahoma at Kansas State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL