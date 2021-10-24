Patriots tradition: Receivers don't just catch passes, they throw them, too
Patriots tradition: Receivers don't just catch passes, they throw them, too
Mike Reiss - ESPN
10/24/21
The TD pass from Kendrick Bourne to Nelson Agholor vs. the Jets is a play that has become a staple of New England's attack under Bill Belichick.
