Pennsylvania Sports Betting Nears Three-Year Handle Record
Pat Evans - Legal Sports Report
10/21/21
Pennsylvania sports betting hit an all-time sports betting high in September, jumping 66% from August with the start of football season.
Read Full Story on legalsportsreport.com
