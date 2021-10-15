Photos: USS Germantown returns to San Diego after a decade deployed in Japan
Photos: USS Germantown returns to San Diego after a decade deployed in Japan
Dillon Davis - Fox 5 San Diego
10/15/21
A U.S. Navy amphibious dock landing ship returned to San Diego Friday after a decade of operating out of Japan, officials said.
Read Full Story on fox5sandiego.com
