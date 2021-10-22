Progress is being made on the $325 million mixed-use development set for downtown Huntsville near the Von Braun Center and the project is getting bigger. Rocket Development Partners announced Thursday it had closed on purchasing the 11-acre site for the development along Clinton Avenue where the Coca-Cola bottling plant once stood and that plans for apartments as well as retail and office space are going beyond the minimum requirements spelled out in the project development agreement with the city of Huntsville.