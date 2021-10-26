Playoff ready: 10 must-see Arizona high school football games in Week 11
Playoff ready: 10 must-see Arizona high school football games in Week 11
Richard Obert, The Indianapolis Star - Indianapolis Star
10/26/21
There's a little bit of everything in store for Week 11. The 8-man game is in the quarterfinals. The 11-man small schools are in their final week.
Read Full Story on indystar.com
