Police: Fayetteville officer injured after struck, dragged by driver who fled earlier wreck
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Police: Fayetteville officer injured after struck, dragged by driver who fled earlier wreck
F.T. Norton - The Fayetteville Observer on MSN.com
10/13/21
Join the Community
shares
At some point during the investigation, the hit-and-run driver reportedly returned to the scene and when confronted, struck and dragged the officer.
Read Full Story on fayobserver.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
University of Arkansas announces founding director of 'I3R' research facility
GALLERY: A look at Auburn football's win last year over Arkansas
UAM to offer state's only master's degree in nursing with emphasis on public health
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL