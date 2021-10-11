Police search for driver who struck pedestrian in Rochester, left scene
Police search for driver who struck pedestrian in Rochester, left scene
Jennifer Crompton - WMUR9
10/11/21
Rochester police are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Vote now for Seacoast high school Athletes of the Week: Ballots for Oct. 4-9
Dover City Council Ward 2 candidate: Timothy Casey
New Hampshire mom allegedly told black boy she'd 'kneel on his neck' after breaking son's toy
