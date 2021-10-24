Pope: Don't send migrants back to Libya and 'inhumane' camps
FIND YOUR COMMUNITY
ENTER YOUR ZIP CODE TO SHOW THE COMMUNITIES NEAR YOU
ENTER
All
.
LOG IN
SIGN UP
Profile
Logout
STORE
Sign up
Log In
Entertainment
Art
Books
Film
Gaming
Music
TV
Sex Offender Fails To Register, Arrested: Blotter
View All >>
Food & Drink
Products & Promotions
Recipes
Restaurants
Family of victim of Waukegan police shooting renew call for charges; ‘We have no justice’
Scouting Week 9 football games in Lake County
Antioch woman’s annual blanket drive honors her late mother: ‘It’s going to make a difference on a bad day’
View All >>
Lifestyle
Automotive
Home & Garden
Local Culture
Real Estate
Style
Travel
Wellness
Pace to spend $20M on addition to its Elgin facility, with enough space for 70 more buses and electric bus service
Hawthorn Woods police chief placed on paid leave until retirement next year
Government offices in Waukegan closing early Thursday in anticipation for protest in Marcellis Stinnette case
View All >>
News
Business
Local News
National News
Sports
Tech
World
College Of Lake County: Solar-Bration Celebrates New Solar Power System
2 corrections officers hospitalized after being attacked by Wisconsin man at at Lake County Jail, officials say
Pace to spend $20M on addition to its Elgin facility, with enough space for 70 more buses and electric bus service
View All >>
Things To Do
Attractions
Events
Lake Forest, Lake Bluff Trick-Or-Treat Hours, Halloween Events
Waukegan-area government entities try to provide interpreters for Spanish-speakers; ‘We have to ensure everyone has access’
Workshops aim to link CLC to Waukegan art community; ‘The purpose is to mentor and encourage youth’
View All >>
Video
Street Team
Store
Logout
[]
Pope: Don't send migrants back to Libya and 'inhumane' camps
FRANCES D'EMILIO, Associated Press - WOWKtv
10/24/21
Join the Community
shares
Pope Francis on Sunday made an impassioned plea to end the practice of returning migrants rescued at sea to Libya and other unsafe countries where they suffer “inhumane
Read Full Story on wowktv.com
RELATED ARTICLES
LATEST ARTICLES
National drug take-back day helps to prevent drug misuse and abuse
Thundering Herd announces 2021-22 men's basketball TV schedule
OHSAA releases 1st round playoff games
Local Communities
Categories
Entertainment
Food & Drink
Lifestyle
News
Things To Do
Video
Menu
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Categories
Locations
Profile
Logout
Sign in
Join Our Mailing List!
© 2021 Our Community Now - All Rights Reserved - Device:
XS
SM
MD
LG
XL