Port St. Lucie man accused of killing Beau Hartman in 2016 convicted of murder, faces sentencing
Port St. Lucie man accused of killing Beau Hartman in 2016 convicted of murder, faces sentencing
Melissa E. Holsman, Treasure Coast - The St. Lucie News-Tribune on MSN.com
10/21/21
Hunter Boesch, 25, was convicted of first-degree murder with a firearm in the Feb. 16, 2016 shooting death of Beau Hartman, 29, of Port St. Lucie
Read Full Story on tcpalm.com
